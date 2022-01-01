Nine Inch Nails: Fragility

Not Available

December 15, 1999 - New York, NY - nine inch nails have announced that their first-ever concert television special will air exclusively on MTV on Tuesday, December 21st at 11:00pm (ET/PT). The 30-minute television event will provide fans with the first televised peek at the band's sold-out, critically lauded European "Fragility" tour. The footage for the special has been culled from shows in Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Vienna, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, Dusseldorf, Tilburg and London, and was shot by both fans - picked randomly from the crowd - and professional cameramen.