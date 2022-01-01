Nine Inch Nails: Panorama NYC Festival, Randall’s Island Park, July 30 2017

Not Available

Nine Inch Nails Panorama NYC Festival, Randall’s Island Park New York, NY, USA 2017-07-30 Lineage: Yahoo/Akamai HLS stream > TS chunks dump > concatenation > remux (MP4 container) Video: 1080p60 7.8 Mbps avg. AVC Audio: 128 Kbps 44.1 KHz stereo AAC audio Runtime: 1:26:06 Captured by: TheBang Tracklist: 01 Intro 02 Branches/Bones 03 Wish 04 Less Than 05 March of the Pigs 06 Something I Can Never Have 07 The Frail 08 The Wretched 09 Closer 10 Copy of A 11 Gave Up 12 I Can’t Give Everything Away (Farewell Mix) 13 The Lovers 14 Reptile 15 The Great Destroyer 16 Burning Bright (Field on Fire) 17 The Hand That Feeds 18 Head Like a Hole 19 Hurt Note: There were encoder glitches at the broadcast source that caused video and audio dropouts at: middle of The Wretched end of I Can't Give Everything Away beginning of TGD end of THTF very end of Hurt