Nine Inch Nails: Seed 01

Not Available

Collected is a promotional DVD that was freely distributed by Nine Inch Nails via nin.com in 2005. It was also given away at GameStop stores. It contains a 23-minute collection of clips from various NIN music videos, live footage, interviews and the complete video for "The Hand That Feeds," in addition to an interactive "body of work" section that also appears on various releases from the same time period. The DVD is censored except for the "body of work" section. The card sleeve and the disc itself both contain the sub-title SEED 1, which refers to NIN's promotional material, much like "halos" refer to NIN's commercial releases.