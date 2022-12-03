Nine Meals from Chaos

Not Available

Eight years after a cataclysm and disease ravaged the human race -leaving just one in every ten surviving, all social structures have crumbled like sand castles. All remaining animals have been consumed and no sowing has yet been possible. It is Man at his most basic, destitute level. Two groups inhabit the desolate and abandoned land: packs of orphaned children in a feral state, living a nomadic lifestyle for their safety, and adults (with their offspring), barely surviving any better by living off their meat. It is a war only the most desperate of the two will win.