Nine Plus Two Makes Eleven

    A sleep suspense thriller, from Vijay Anand (his directorial debut), Nau Do Gyarah is the story of Madan (Dev Anand) on his way to Bombay to inherit his uncle's estate. On the way, he picks Raksha (Kalpana Kartik), who has run away from home, rather than be married to a man she does not like. On reaching Bombay, Madan finds his uncle dead, and the estate taken over by Kuldeep, his aunt's nephew. The new will is missing. Madan has to find out, what really happened to his uncle and the missing second will. S. D. Burman's compositions embellish this fast paced and stylish thriller.

    Cast

    		Dev AnandMadan Gopal
    		JeevanSurjit

