977 is a coded number relating the attempt to “test the harmony with algebra”, to figure out the mathematical regularities of emotional and spiritual realms of human being. The characters have volunteered for the experiment to be put through not only scientific researching, but also through the everyday trials of friendship, love, attractions, envy and “the strongest of affects” – the curiosity. Thus, the scientific experience turns into human one, and a result is unpredictable…