After an unforeseen tragedy leaves 10-year-old Gavin unable to speak, his mother is about to realize that everything happens for a reason after a fated mishap becomes a destined love nobody sees coming. Written and directed by Andrea Antonio Canal, Ninety Sunsets is an inspirational Romantic Drama about a country girl devoted to her 2 children and a nonprofit horse rescue, when a city Pilot flies his way into her heart. Although her son may never speak again, God always has a plan; and those who look to His sky with hope, will always find it.