The 50 years old long-running legendary stageplay comes to big screen in 29 March 2019. Produced by Johnny Kitagawa himself, starring future stars Jesse, Kyomoto Taiga, Kouchi Yugo, Matsumura Hokuto, Morimoto Shintaro, Tanaka Juri (of group SixTONES), and more than hundred of Johnny's Juniors.