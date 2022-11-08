Not Available

Ninja Grandmasters of Death

  • Action

A businessman and his sister-in-law are targeted for assassination by a band of evil ninjas and their vicious leader (Yasuaki Kurata). The ninjas are committing bizarre murders all over the city, and the police can't seem to pick up their trail -- so they call in ninja hunter and Kendo master Mr. Chow (Kuan Tai Chen). To take down the silent killers, Mr. Chow will have to fight against incredible odds in this campy ninja classic.

Cast

Yasuaki KurataIga Ninja Leader
Chen Kuan-TaiHan Wei Chow
Chen Hung-LiehMing Fu Chan
Wong Chi-SangCop's Assistant
Gam Sap-YeeYoung Chow Han Wei
Sun Jung-ChiChow Han Wei's Ninja Master

