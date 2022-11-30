Ninja Knight: Brothers of Blood

Not Available

A Chinese couple move in together, but the boy secretly wants the daughter of a top business magnate, and when he tries to kill his current partner to get what he wants, she isn't happy.. in a co-joined storyline, a young tousled hair cop has his buddy cruelly shot down and swears revenge, but is forced to quit the police when his corrupt superior takes him 'off the case'. From then on we get random scenes of bad guys being sent to kill our renegade as he defeats them repeatedly. Neither storyline has anything to do with the other, and were obviously combined for reasons of padding