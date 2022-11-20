Ninja, The Ultimate Warrior

Not Available

Brad Tolan is a martial arts instructor who moves to De Soto to open a karate school. he is framed by chief deputy George and his partner officer Grady for a murder he did not commit and is thrown in jail, uncertain if he will ever see a trial. with the help of a mysterious ninja, Brad escapes from jail and must evade capture while he tries to clear his name. when George forms a posse of angry townsfolk to take out the fugitive, it is up to brad and the ninja topple George and expose corruption on the force.