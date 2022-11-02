Ninja Vengeance

Not Available

Traveling from California to Houston, a martial arts expert suffers a motorcycle breakdown in a small Texas town. But his bad luck proves to be a blessing in disguise for the local townspeople when he discovers the corrupt sheriff and his KKK cronies beating a young black student to death. Following the code of the ninja, the mysterious warrior embarks on a one-man crusade to clean up the streets. But his quest is complicated by a strong-willed young woman who insists on helping him.