Sara Shimada stars as ninja vixen Iris, who's searching far and wide for a samurai to help her defeat her evil sister, the mighty and fearless Queen Dark Mist. As she prepares for the ultimate battle of sibling rivalry, Iris's prayers are answered when she meets a beautiful mute who possesses a great power: the "Flame of Seduction." The two brave female warriors combine skills in combat and physical magnetism to ensure justice is served.