Becoming a ninja vixen means strict discipline and hard work, and the members of N-Class just haven't got what it takes. One cadet is aroused all the time, one is mistaken for a man, one can't stop eating - these girls aren't even the best of the worst. That is, until their sexy classmate is brutally attacked. The misfits of N-Class have to act with all the sensual power at their command to save their teammate and restore honor to their class!