In the time of warring states, the female ninja Murasame is assigned to assassinate the rebel Lord Daizen Osakabe, who has aligned himself with the Tokugawa clan in a plot to betray the Taiko! Despite overwhelming odds, Murasame nearly succeeds, but in the end is outnumbered and badly wounded. Fleeing the daimyo's Samurai, she collapses, awakening to find herself not dead, but hidden within a mysterious convent. However, the woman-loving abbess's promises of shelter are not all they seem, for already a sinister plot has taken control of Murasame's future. Now she must use all her skills, both as a Ninja and as a woman, to escape a deadly web of slavery and deception. But it is not just escape that Murasame must seek, but also revenge... for when you betray a Ninja, you must forfeit your life! Kaede Matsushima stars as the naked steel of one female Ninja is tested as never before in NINJAKEN - THE NAKED SWORD!