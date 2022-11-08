Ninne Ishtapaddaanu

Not Available

Hero Charan (Tarun) a middle class family guy, is cheated by Sanjana (Anitha), a girl from rich family. This is to take revenge on him as he teased her in the past. When the hero comes to see Sanjana after a gap of few months, realizes that she is engaged to an NRI (Rajeev Kanakala), who is an innocent guy and loves to marry a girl with Indian culture. Charan comes to know that the bridegroom happens to be his friend. Then Charan tries to change the egoistic nature of Sanjana from a different angle. Meanwhile, the hero gets a friend Geethanjali (Sridevi), an orphan girl, working in All India Radio and gets attracted by the hero.