Ninne Pelladutha

Ninne Pelladata is family romance based movie in which Mahalakshmi (Tabu) comes to Hyderabad for job training and falls in love with Seenu (Nagarjuna). The duo decide to inform their respective parents of their plan to get married. Seenu's family welcomes Mahalaxmi, and approves of her. Just shortly after their approval, Mahalaxmi's parents interrupt the proceedings and forcibly take Mahalaxmi with them, to get her married to someone else, leaving Mahalaxmi and Seenu to an unknown fate