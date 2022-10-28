Not Available

Ninnoc doesn’t like cliques. Why do they all have to behave – and look – the same? Ninnoc has big blue eyes, she dances and sings, and she is a strong-willed girl. She can’t describe herself, but if she feels excluded, this is the sound it makes: “Wawawawawawawawa.” Then her hair trembles, she gets a headache and a constant ringing sound in her ears: “Aaaaaaaaahhh.” She didn’t fit in at her old school, and she keeps to herself at the new one. She doesn’t want to join in with those other people, but she’s also afraid of being shut out. “People only see who I appear to be. There are only a couple who know who I am. You can only see what I want you to see, and there’s lots behind that smile that you don’t even know about.” Ninnoc ruminates on the question of what’s “normal” and “different” and “popular” (the quotation marks are hers), and we see her moving around an empty school, in a classroom full of children and in a classroom full of Ninnocs.