A space ninja group initiate mysterious bombings around the world - from Paris, to Egypt, China, and many others. Nanami and Kouta followed the series of incidents, but were surprised to see a familiar figure appearing before them! It was mentioned that a mistake was made from a battle 10 years ago. This is a V-Cinema, direct to video, movie to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Ninpu Sentai Hurricaneger.