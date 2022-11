Not Available

Ninpuu Sentai Hurricaneger vs. Gaoranger is the team-up movie between Ninpuu Sentai Hurricaneger and Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger. This can easily fit in between after Sixth Spear, Satarakura and Shurikenger's introduction and before Third Spear, Manmaruba's original death and Super Karakuri Beast Revolver Mammoth's introduction. The only continuity error is the appearance of Manmaruba's motorcycle since his later clone was the one who used it in the series.