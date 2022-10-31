Not Available

Nippu

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Surya is a gym coach and he is very close to Sri and his family. Murthy is Sri’s father and Meghana is his sister. Surya is a man who fights against any injustice he comes across and this brings him into direct conflict with Raja Goud. In a separate track, Sriram gets into major trouble in Saudi Arabia and Ravi Teja must do everything he can to save his friend’s life. In a curious twist of fate, only Raja Goud has the ability to save Sriram from certain death. Will Surya enter into a compromise with Raja Goud? How can Raja Goud save a man in trouble in Saudi Arabia? That forms the story

Cast

Ravi TejaSurya/Nippu
Deeksha SethMeghana
Srikanth KrishnamachariSriram
BhavanaVaishnavi
BrahmanandamKaasi
Rajendra PrasadMurthy

View Full Cast >

Images