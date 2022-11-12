Not Available

Akkineni Nagarjuna plays the role of a sincere Cop, Vamsi Krishna, who is sent undercover along with two other cops. Of which one cop is a close friend and associate to Vamsi played by Subhalekha Sudhakar, by Police Commissioner played by Giri Babu to track down a vicious and dangerous criminal named Raghuram played by Murali Mohan. Vamsi performs surveillance on Raghuram's daughter Geetha played by Amala, by getting into Geeta's opposite building's flat in a Residential complex, to gather details and whereabouts of her criminal father. Geeta lives with her aunt played by Sukumari. When Vamsi in guise of a telephone department inspector, pursues her and falls in love with Geetha, she reciprocates Vamsi's love interest initially but refuses him after she gets to know the truth that he's a Cop and is about to drag her father to prison.