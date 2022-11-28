Not Available

Biplab and Bhaskar both have unique personalities, and their pronounced age gap divides them even further! However, an unusual situation brings them into each other’s radar, and they become close. Together, they have to identify an ideal location where a new resort is to be built. They find themselves in a remote region in the mountains where phone signal is scant, and are left with no other choice but to talk to each other. This is how they strike up a profound friendship and go through several challenging experiences together.