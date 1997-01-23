Jimi, a computer game designer, finds that his latest product has been infected by a virus which has given consciousness to the main character of the game, Solo. Tormented by the memory of his fled girlfriend Lisa and begged by Solo to end its useless "life", Jimi begins a search for people who can help him both to discover what happened to Lisa and to delete his game before it is released.
|Diego Abatantuono
|Solo
|Sergio Rubini
|Joystick
|Stefania Rocca
|Naima
|Amanda Sandrelli
|Maria
|Claudio Bisio
|Corvo Rosso
|Antonio Catania
|Venditore Paranoie
