1997

Nirvana

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 1997

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group

Jimi, a computer game designer, finds that his latest product has been infected by a virus which has given consciousness to the main character of the game, Solo. Tormented by the memory of his fled girlfriend Lisa and begged by Solo to end its useless "life", Jimi begins a search for people who can help him both to discover what happened to Lisa and to delete his game before it is released.

Cast

Diego AbatantuonoSolo
Sergio RubiniJoystick
Stefania RoccaNaima
Amanda SandrelliMaria
Claudio BisioCorvo Rosso
Antonio CataniaVenditore Paranoie

