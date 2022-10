Not Available

15 tracks of live recordings recorded at various shows. Includes 'Come As You Are', 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'Silver', 'In Bloom', 'Lithium' and more Tracklist: 01 Come As You Are 02 Heart Shaped Box 03 In Bloom 04 In Bloom 05 Lithium 06 Sliver 07 Smells Like Nirvana 08 Smells Like Teen Spirit 09 You Know You're Right 10 In Bloom 11 Aneurysm 12 All Apologies 13 The Man Who Sold the World 14 Sappy 15 Downer