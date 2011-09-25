Nirvana: Live At The Paramount

2011

Recorded in Seatle, WA on Halloween Night, 1991, Live at the Paramount is the only known Nirvana live show recorded on 16mm film. Now released to conside with the 20th anniversary of the release of Nirvana's watershed album, 'Nevermind', famed documentarian and music video director Lance Bangs has been personally involved in the restoration of the film and the result is, according to Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, "a pretty good representation of [the] band" in their heyday. Released September 27, 2011, the DVD and Blu-Ray contains the complete concert along with newly remastered stereo and 5.1 surround soundtracks. Setlist : Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam * Aneurysm * Drain You * School * Floyd the Barber * Smells Like Teen Spirit * About A Girl * Polly * Breed * Silver * Love Buzz * Lithium * Been A Son * Negative Creep * On A Plain * Blew * Rape Me * Territorial Pissings * Endless, Nameless