Nirvana: Live On Air

HERE IT IS AT LAST - THE HOLY GRAIL FOR NIRVANA FANS... This DVD features the legendary SNL TV appearances originally broadcast live in the USA in 1992 and 1993, plus the digitally remastered soundtrack of Nirvana s famous live radio broadcast on KAOS FM from 1987. The DVD also features interviews with Leland Cobain, Kurt s Grandfather, and Alice Wheeler, intimate of the band and the photographer who documented Nirvana from their first single in 1988 right through to the end...Featuring: Rape Me; Smells LikeTeen Spirit; Territorial Pissings; Heart Shaped Box; Love Buzz; Floyd the Barber; Downer; Mexican Seafood; White Lace And Strange; Spank Thru; Anorexorcist; Hairspray Queen; Pen Cap Chew