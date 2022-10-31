Nirvana: Nevermind

Not Available

Nirvana's groundbreaking 1991 album NEVERMIND raised the Seattle trio to the status of Godhead, forever changing the face of the pop music market. "Here we are now, entertain us" may have come and gone as a catch-phrase, but as an insight into a generation's bitterly restless tide, it ranks right up there with "I can't get no satisfaction." Part of the CLASSIC ALBUMS series, this release sheds new light on the production and legacy of NEVERMIND through revealing interviews with industry insiders. With unprecedented openness, remaining band members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl discuss the production of individual songs, and tell amusing anecdotes about the band's financial struggles just before making it big. In addition, NEVERMIND producer Butch Vig invites viewers into his studio, where he dissects and examines each of the album's tracks. By isolating, examining, and reassembling each instrument and vocal track, Vig is able to recreate the manner in which the album was produced.