Nirvana’s self-titled, double platinum-selling collection ‘Nirvana’ makes its debut on Blu-Ray Pure Audio in high resolution 96kHz 24-bit and is available in three stereo audio formats: PCM, DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD stereo. Originally released in 2002, ‘Nirvana’ features the rare and previously unreleased studio version of “You Know You’re Right,” the last song the band ever recorded, available exclusively on this compilation, plus 13 other classics.