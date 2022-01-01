Nirvana : Talk To Me 1989-1993

Not Available

1 - Sub Pop Version 2 - June 23, 1989 at Rhino Records, Los Angeles (CA) 3 - February 16, 1990 at Bogarts, Long Beach 4 - September 22, 1990 at The Motor Sports Int. Garage, Seattle (WA) 5 - October 11, 1990 at The North Shore Surf Club, Olympia (WA) 1 In Bloom 2 Big Cheese 3 Sappy 4 School 5 Love Buzz 6 Pennyroyal Tea 7 Smells Like Teen Spirit 8 Territorial Pissings 9 Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam 10 Talk To Me 11 Seasons In The Sun 6 to 8 - April 17, 1991 at OK Hotel, Seattle (WA) 9 - October 31, 1991 at The Paramount Theatre, Seattle (WA) 10 - October 4, 1992 at The Crocodile Café, Seattle (WA) 11 - January, 1993 at BMG Ariola Studios, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil