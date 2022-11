Not Available

Nisei (second generation) is a documentary short that tells the story of Iwao Ichikawa, a Mexican of Japanese origin living in Mexicali, Baja California, who lived through the ravages of the 20th century, including his experience of World War II as a migrant family and the local changes that he has seen over 91 years. Ichikawa´s testimony becomes an unquestionable part of the current identity and the social environment in that region of the country.