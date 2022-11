Not Available

County-rock stalwarts the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band raise the roof of Orlando, Florida's Church Street Station Theatre in this 1984 performance of their greatest hits, where they're joined on stage by fellow artists Stella Parton and Gus Harding. Songs include "Dance Little Jean," "High Horse," "Home Again in My Heart," "Mr. Bojangles," "Wall of Tears," "Cadillac Ranch," "Long Hard Road," "Danger of a Stranger," "All Tangled Up" and more.