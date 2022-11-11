Not Available

Nizam (Mohamed Manik), a photographer, is a pervert who is sexually attracted to his sister sibling. His younger brother Nihan (Yoosuf Shafeeu) is the decent son who helps his father Nizar (Ahmed Nimal) with his business. Nizar's only daughter Niuma (Niuma Mohamed) is a reticent girl who doesnt talk often. Nihan's friend Shiyaz (Abdulla Muaz) tries to befriend with Niuma. Her mother Wafiyya (Aminath Rasheedha) disapproved Niuma talking to Shiyaz. Nihan married his lover Aminath (Sheela Najeeb) despite his father's dissent.