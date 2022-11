Not Available

The villain: Prof. I. Stare, hypnotist, frustrated by not having anyone to practice on. He cold-calls Olive at random while Popeye is pitching woo and hypnotizes her over the phone into coming to his office. Popeye rushes after her. Olive marches on, oblivious to hazards in her way, which Popeye eliminates. Just as Olive is approaching Stare's office, Popeye eats his spinach and the "S" on the can flies onto his chest, turning him into another Fleischer hero.