Nizhal Nijamagirathu

Venkatachalam and Indumathi are siblings. Indu hates men and adamant that never to get married. Sanjeevi is a friend of Venkat often visits his house & likes Indu's attitude and starts teasing her, they often quarrel as well. Though Indu too starts liking him, she is too egotistic to show her romantic side. Thilagam is a young girl from the village works as a servant in Venkat's house. Her innocence draws Venkat towards her and they get intimate. She becomes pregnant but Venkat refuses her. Thilagam is driven out of Venkat's house and gets support from Sanjeevi and Kasi, a deaf person who also worked at Venkat's house and has affection towards Thilagam. Sanjeevi provides Thilagam with lodging and requests Kasi to stay with her and look after her. Thilagam delivers a child. Months later, Venkat repents and is ready to accept Thilagam, but she decides to live her life with Kasi, who took care of her. Indu throws away her 'stubborn' mask and Sanjeevi accepts her love.