In Toamasina, on the east coast of Madagascar, Saholy runs a small business of pedicabs. She takes care of her drivers as if they were her sons and lets them find with her a home where they get mothered. Tormented with a difficult past, Njaka is looking for his place in the bosom of this big family. At seventeen he knows he must decide his future but lets himself still easily be tempted by girls and smoking joints.