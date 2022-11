Not Available

Sanjeev (Jayaram) is a police officer who lives with his widowed father and two younger sisters, after death of his mother. He is also a singer in the police troupe along with his partner Salperu Sathanandhan (Jagathy Sreekumar), who is living with his two wives. Sanjeev marries the daughter of the director general of the police, a pampered child, who is spoiled by the love of her parents.