NJPW Back to the Yokohama Arena

Not Available

Back to the Yokohama Arena is a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2014, at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Kanagawa and marks NJPW's first event at the arena in eleven years. The event, which is considered one of NJPW's biggest of the year, following Wrestle Kingdom 8 in Tokyo Dome and the finals of the G1 Climax, will feature four championship matches and will be headlined by a match for the promotion's top title, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.