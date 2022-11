Not Available

The NJPW Best Bout Collection Vol 1. features 12 classic matches spanning from 2016-2019. Some of the biggest names that will appear are Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White and more.