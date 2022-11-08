Not Available

NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXV - Night 1

    The Best of the Super Juniors (often abbreviated BOSJ) is an annual professional wrestling tournament held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), typically in May or June. Tag Team Match Chris Sabin & Ren Narita vs. KUSHIDA & Shota Umino Tag Team Match CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI) & SHO vs. Dragon Lee & Tomoyuki Oka Tag Team Match Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Toa Henare Tag Team Match Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & Marty Scurll) Best Of The Super Junior 2018 Block A Match Tiger Mask vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru Best Of The Super Junior 2018 Block A Match ACH vs. Flip Gordon Best Of The Super Junior 2018 Block A Match YOH vs. BUSHI Best Of The Super Junior 2018 Block A Match Taiji Ishimori vs. Will Ospreay

