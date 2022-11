Not Available

Destruction in Kobe (2014) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on September 21, 2014, in Kobe, Hyōgo at the Kobe World Memorial Hall.The event featured ten matches, three of which were contested for championships. In the main event of the show, Chaos' Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.