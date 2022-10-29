NJPW Dominion 6.21

Not Available

Dominion is an annual professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event has been held every June since 2009 as pay-per-view (PPV). Since 2013, viewers outside of Japan have also been able to view the event as an internet pay-per-view (iPPV). Dominion is the first major event following the Best of the Super Juniors tournament and usually includes a match, where the tournament winner challenges for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, assuming the champion has not won the tournament.