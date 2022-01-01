NJPW Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall

Not Available

Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on July 12, 2020, in Osaka, Osaka, at the Osaka-jō Hall and was the twelfth event under the Dominion name and sixth in a row that took place at the Osaka-jō Hall. Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall was officially announced on June 9, 2019, during Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall. It was scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020, but was postponed to July 12, to allow the rescheduled New Japan Cup tournament to take place instead, as the tournament was originally planned to be held earlier in the year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the arena was limited to one-third capacity.