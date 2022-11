Not Available

Fighting Spirit Unleashed was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The show took place on September 30, 2018, in Long Beach, California, United States at Walter Pyramid. This was the fourth NJPW show that the promotion produced independently in the U.S. and the second NJPW show to be held in the Walter Pyramid. The event was broadcast on AXS TV in the United States on delay, airing October 5, 2018.