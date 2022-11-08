Not Available

NJPW G1 Special in USA 2017 - Night 2

G1 Special in USA[4] was a two-day professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The two shows took place on July 1 and 2, 2017, in Long Beach, California, United States at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. These were the first NJPW shows that the promotion had produced independently in the U.S. NJPW crowned the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion during the weekend. The event's name refers to the annual G1 Climax tournament as these shows also served as a prelude to the 2017 G1 Climax.

