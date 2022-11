Not Available

King of Pro-Wrestling (2012) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on October 8, 2012, in Tokyo at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. It was the first event under the King of Pro-Wrestling name. In the main event Hiroshi Tanahashi defended his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki.