NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2015

Not Available

King of Pro-Wrestling (2015) is a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on October 12, 2015, in Tokyo at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. The event was NJPW's biggest event between August's G1 Climax and January's Wrestle Kingdom 10 in Tokyo Dome and was main evented by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against A.J. Styles. All in all, the event featured nine matches, four of which were be contested for championships. In addition to airing worldwide through NJPW's internet streaming site, New Japan Pro Wrestling World, the event aired in Japan as a regular PPV through SKY PerfecTV!. It was the fourth event under the King of Pro-Wrestling name.