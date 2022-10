Not Available

Power Struggle (2014) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on November 8, 2014, in Osaka, Osaka, at the Bodymaker Colosseum. The main event featured a IWGP Intercontinental Championship match between champion Shinsuke Nakamura and challanger Katsuyori Shibata.