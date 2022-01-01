NJPW Power Struggle 2018

Not Available

Power Struggle (2018) was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). It took place on November 3, 2018, in Osaka, Osaka, at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium. It was the eighth event under the Power Struggle name. Osaka favorites, Los Ingobernables de Japon, come into Power Struggle with three prominent matches, Chris Jericho has his first match since Dominion and the Super Jr. Tag League winners will be decided. Also, Kenny Omega makes his return, the RPW British Heavyweight Championship is featured and Taichi is set out for his first defense.