Fantastica Mania 2011 was the name of two professional wrestling major shows produced that took place on January 22 and January 23, 2011 in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was the first ever co-promoted events between Japanese New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and the Mexican Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and features matches with wrestlers from both promotions and both NJPW and CMLL championships being defended.